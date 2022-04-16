Water As A Weapon

New Orleans Independent Media Center – by Janet C. Phelan, May. 06, 2007

In August of 2004, quietly and without fanfare, an article was published on the Los Angeles Independent Media website revealing a plan by the U.S. government to depopulate the country via the water system. The article alleged that the water system had been reconfigured country-wide so as to function as a finely honed targeting system, which, when deployed, would selectively target individual homes with undrinkable, or “death” water. The article alleged that this had been accomplished by the construction of a complex system of double lines and mixing capabilities on the main lines. In this manner, certain, pre-selected homes would receive the ordinary water while the targeted homes would receive the mixture. It is the contention of this reporter that the mixture will kill those imbibing the water.

Nearly three years have passed since the publication of “Public Extermination Project.” (http://la.indymedia.org/news/2004/08/115676.php) New information has surfaced supporting these claims. In addition, this reporter has determined some errors in the initial report, which mandate correcting.

A careful reading of Section 817 of the Patriot Act, “The Expansion of the Biological Weapons Statute,” reveals this to be the umbrella statute which is authorizing this project. While the wording of this statute is somewhat opaque, a diligent scrutiny of the language reveals its true intent.

Firstly, this statute is legalizing “delivery systems” and “toxins” under certain circumstances. “Delivery systems” is weapons terminology. “Toxins” are poisons. The statute details when these delivery systems and toxins will and will not be legal.

Poisons, as we all know, are meant to terminate, not enhance, life. There is no mention in 817 of these poisons being utilized as any sort of legally sanctioned punishment for a crime, such as lethal injection. Rather, the statute states that these SHALL be legal when used for purposes determined as “peaceful, protective, prophylactic or bona fide research.”

Setting aside the research clause, we are essentially seeing the legalizing of “peaceful, protective, prophylactic…..” poisoning.

We have thus essentially bypassed any necessity for due process and have authorized the use of poisons to kill.

A dissection of the part of this statute which lists the “restricted persons,” who are disallowed from possessing or transporting these delivery systems and toxins indicates that this statute is not authorizing a military operation. The list of restricted persons follows:

“(2) The term `restricted person’ means an individual who–

“(A) is under indictment for a crime punishable by

imprisonment for a term exceeding 1 year;

“(B) has been convicted in any court of a crime

punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding 1 year;

“(C) is a fugitive from justice;

“(D) is an unlawful user of any controlled

substance (as defined in section 102 of the Controlled

Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 802));

“(E) is an alien illegally or unlawfully in the

United States;

“(F) has been adjudicated as a mental defective or

has been committed to any mental institution;

“(G) is an alien (other than an alien lawfully

admitted for permanent residence) who is a national of a

country as to which the Secretary of State, pursuant to

section 6(j) of the Export Administration Act of 1979

(50 U.S.C. App. 2405(j)), section 620A of chapter 1 of

part M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (22 U.S.C.

2371), or section 40(d) of chapter 3 of the Arms Export

Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2780(d)), has made a

determination (that remains in effect) that such country

has repeatedly provided support for acts of

international terrorism; or

“(H) has been discharged from the Armed Services of

the United States under dishonorable conditions.

Nowhere is there any mention of exclusive military dominion over these delivery systems and toxins. We therefore infer that this is NOT authorizing the use of poisons in warfare against an enemy of the United States of America.

So who are the intended recipients of this biological warfare, authorized in this statute? If not an enemy of this country, could it be selected segments of the U.S. population?

We have seen in our country, since 911, the stripping of civil rights that historically accompanies the rise of fascism. Our vote seems to have gone the way of Diebold, and can now be electronically finessed by those who seek to cement their continued governing power. Our privacy rights have been crushed by the “national emergency” that the attacks of 911 established as an ongoing national predicament. Most newspaper editors will acknowledge, at least in private conversation, that they believe their office phone lines to be tapped. Peace groups, and even Quakers, have been under surveillance, and an act as simple and unremarkable as checking a book out of a library now may invoke FBI scrutiny of library records, courtesy of the Patriot Act.

The Patriot Act had already been written before the attacks of 911, and was waiting in the wings to be trotted out and rammed through Congress. It is not my intention here to attempt an analysis of who the true perpetrators were of the 911 attacks. This has been adequately done by many authors and researchers, including Webster Tarpley and David Ray Griffin. What these redoubtable authors have failed to do is to draw the line of reasoning between the creation of what Tarpley terms “synthetic terror” to the war on Iraq as a position in a global chess game, rather than as an imperialistic invasion for purpose of seizure of oil resources. And neither Tarpley, Griffin, or any other of the 911 researchers that I am aware of have drawn attention to the implications of 817 as authorizing a mass domestic extermination project.

David Ray Griffin has postulated 911 to be a “new Pearl Harbor.” Tarpley has compared this event to the Reichstag fires in Hitler’s pre-war Germany. While Griffin’s analogy to the event that kicked off the U.S. involvement in WWII certainly helps us to understand how governments may either allow or even initiate certain events in order to make war on other countries, it fails in the analysis of what has become, through the Patriot Act and the Military Commissions Act, a war on the citizens of the U.S.

Tarpley’s comparison between 911 and the Reichstag fires provides a more fertile field for comparison. It is a matter of historical fact that Hitler had his own Brownshirts burn down the German Parliament, then blamed this destructive act on the Communists. This provided a bogus “national emergency” so as to provide a rationale for the stripping of civil liberties necessary for his ascension to dictatorship.

As a result of the false state of emergency, Hitler was granted emergency powers. He ultimately used these enhanced powers to invade Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, France, Belgium as he headed on towards his mission of world control, and to launch an extermination policy within his own country. The mass genociding of the Jews, the gypsies, Communists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled, homosexuals and political dissidents in Hitler’s Germany has become the modern day standard against which other brutal dictatorships are now measured.

The process of rights- stripping as a result of the creation of “synthetic terror,” as well as our imperialistic invasions of the Middle East strongly echo Hitler’s prototype. Missing is an awareness of a domestic extermination policy. It is the contention of this reporter that the Patriot Act has indeed codified a domestic extermination policy, via “delivery systems” and “toxins,” which has yet to be deployed. 817 appears to be the slam dunk death clause in the Patriot Act.

And if the Jews are, again, one of the primary targets slated for extermination, as this reporter believes, then the destruction of Israel would be a necessary pre-condition for the deployment of the water weapon. Through our invasion of Iraq, we have secured a base with proximity to Israel. This will facilitate the bombing and wholesale destruction of the tiny Jewish state, which our government could then easily blame on Osama bin Laden, Iran, Hezbollah or whatever most convenient fall guy we choose.

The media has gingerly reported the stripping of rights that followed on the heels of the 911 attacks. It is now common knowledge that intelligence agencies can commandeer bookstore records, bug conference rooms and tap phones with impunity. It is NOT common knowledge that the government can, at will and without due process, poison selected U.S. citizens. It is the hope of this reporter that by adequately documenting the plan to use the water system as a weapons system that it may be possible to derail what will otherwise be the worst genocidal attack in the history of the planet.

In order for the water system to be deployed as a selective, finely honed targeting system, it would be necessary for it to be configured in certain ways. First of all, there would need to be at least two water lines in most neighborhoods. One line would provide ordinary water, while the second line would contain the toxins. My research on the water system in such disparate venues as Los Angeles and Spokane has revealed the existence of the double line system.

I have attached two photographs of blueprints from the Spokane water system (Attachments 1& 2). These were obtained April 19, 2007, at a public meeting held at Applebee’s Restaurant on 29th Street in Spokane. The work in this area has significantly disrupted traffic and access to local businesses. The meetings were held weekly to answer questions of local business owners and residents.

I identified myself as a Sandpoint based writer and requested of Steve Sather, project engineer, a viewing of the blueprints. He immediately complied, and I requested photographing privileges. He assented.

The attached photos, taken that morning, reveal the double line system on 29th Street in Spokane, Washington. This particular project involved the replacement of two water lines—a twelve inch main and a parallel 36 inch main. The onsite foreman, Brian Snipes, who appeared quite uncomfortable with my request to photograph the prints, informed me that the 36 inch line was a transmission line, and not to be tapped. However, the blueprints reveal something pivotal about this system: access line connecting the two lines, every fifty yards or so. According to the specs, both lines were placed 5.5 feet deep. The only reasonable assumption is that the two mains are connected by the access lines.

Snipes had attempted to refute my perception that the two pipes were, in fact, connected. He had informed me that the connective pipe was flexible, and would bend under the second main. The pipe I viewed that day did not, in fact, appear to be flexible.

In 2006, I submitted more requests for documents to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Specifically, I requested blueprints from the Ardmore Street Cement Re-lining Project.

The attached letter came back from LADWP, signed by Ronald Deaton, General Manager (Attachments 3 & 4). He stated that certain “sensitive” information would be redacted from the blueprints that would be ponied up to me. Understanding that I would be viewing altered blueprints, I scheduled a meeting in March of 2007. Every print I was given was stamped “REDACTED.” However, there were no indications of white-out or black- out on the prints. Aside from a few scattered indications of hydrant valves, there were no other valves detailed on the blueprints. There was also virtually no evidence of service lines from the main(s) to houses or businesses. The infamous second lines were, in almost every blueprint, also missing. In the process of “redacting,” it appears that LADWP created entirely new documents for me to view.

I have also attached a recent letter from the City of Santa Monica, in response to California Public Records Act requests for information about the water system (Attachments 5 & 6). Santa Monica was one of the cities initially contacted by this reporter, and the responses to those requests are contained in the link to the original article.

This letter, signed by Eugenia Jimenez for Assistant City Attorney Joseph Lawrence, states that my requests for blueprints and for contracts with private companies are “highly sensitive and jeopardize the security of the City.” You may note by re-visiting the “Public Extermination Project” article that Joe Lawrence also put his name to a letter in 2004 stating that there were no records whatsoever on water work in Santa Monica, California.

I have also attached two photographs of blueprints of the Los Angeles water system (Attachments 7 &8). Through a bit of studiously disingenuous Irish blarney, this reporter was able to view and photograph some of the non-redacted blueprints from the Ardmore Street Project.

I located an ongoing work site, and arrived in the late morning. I had sidled up to a small group of Creamer employees who were digging up a section of the street (both Creamer and Spiniello were awarded sections of the cement re-lining contract). While the crews are buttressing the aging pipes with cement, they are also replacing the manually operated valves with remote controlled valves. This is critical to the deployment of this weapons system. More about these valves a little later on in this report.

I chatted with the forklift operator for a bit. I told him I was a reporter covering infrastructure work. “How boring,” he commented. I made a face and agreed. We talked a little, and I asked if I could get a gander at the blueprints. He was agreeable, and asked another crew member to retrieve the plans from the truck. Immediately, I sat down on the curb and began to shoot.

Within a few minutes, he realized that I was photographing the blueprints. He got down off the lift and walked over to me. “Hey,” he said uneasily, “I don’t know who you are. We are in very strange times. You could be a terrorist….” His voice trailed off.

I smiled at him, as disarmingly as possible, and quickly stuck my cameras in my pocket. “Oh my goodness,” I said. “I don’t want to worry you. Here, take back the plans.” And then I winked at him. “Actually,” I said, “I am Osama bin Laden. They shrunk me and gave me a sex change, so the CIA could never find me. Pretty clever, wouldn’t you say?”

He laughed. The moment of suspicion had passed. He took the plans back to the truck, and my cameras remained safe inside my jacket pocket.

“Hey, listen to this!” he said to his buddies on the crew. “She’s Osama!” Everyone had a good laugh. I stayed a few more minutes, chatting amiably with the guys, then took off, my cameras and photographs secure.

The two attached photos from the Ardmore Street project were taken that day with a cell phone camera and with a standard camera. The second line is in evidence in both photos, which delineate separate streets in the Ardmore Street Cement Re-lining Project.

One of my detractors, Harry Mobley, of Alton, Illinois, has stated that the existence of two lines is “normal.” Mobley writes, “…. but second lines are there already. That’s normal. It’s a backup to feed around any breaks

when certain lines have to be closed down for repair.

This way, the problem affects the least amount of customers.”

If that were in fact true, the city would not need to lay down temporary, gutter lines while doing this infrastructure work. As the City of Los Angeles needs to provide a continuity of water service while working on the main lines, and if the second lines were indeed, as Mobley stated, only back-up lines and NOT containing another substance, the temporary gutter lines in evidence in the following photograph would not be necessary. The city would simply utilize its back-up line, and would not incur the added work and expense of laying down gutter pipe. The attached photograph of gutter line during a recent cement re-lining project was taken at Washington Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California (Attachment 9).

The blueprints I photographed in 2006 from the Ardmore Street Project do not appear to be as complete as the ones I first viewed back in 2004, while the City was working on the Washington/La Brea area, nor as complete as the Spokane prints. Engineers, architects and others with access to water blueprints will affirm that there are layers of work that have been done on the underground utilities throughout the years, and different sets of blueprints will reveal varying levels of complexity in delineating the systems. The blueprints I first viewed in Los Angeles, courtesy of an on-site foreman, revealed not only the existence of double lines, but access lines connecting the two lines at regular intervals. This was also revealed in the plans from the Spokane system.

The L.A. plans had also revealed “crosses” in front of every residence on that street. I had incorrectly designated these as “tees” in my first publication on the water weapon. Tees, be they tee fixtures or tee valves, have three ports. Crosses have four ports. The significance of tees and crosses in the water system is that three or more ports provide the possibility to introduce another substance into the primary line.

For purposes of clarification as to the functions of tees, I have attached a photo of an exposed tee, taken at Casa Las Rosas in Los Angeles, in 2005 (Attachment 10). As you will see, there are three ports, or accesses. As water cannot flow both East/West and West/East at the same time, two of the ports provide for the uninterrupted flow of water in one direction. The third port would allow for the possibility of an introduction of a substance from another line into the main line.

A valve would be necessary to control the introduction of a substance from another source. Without a control valve, the two substances would be freely intermingling.

My original assumption that tee, or three port valves, were involved in this system may not be entirely accurate. Virgil Diaz, who is a sales rep for Mueller, which has acquired U.S. Pipe, advanced my understanding of this system by pointing out that gate valves positioned on tee joints serve the same function as tee, or three port, valves. The same would go for gate valves on cross joints. The red valve depicted in the second photo on the “Public Extermination Project” article is, in fact, a gate valve, which is a two port valve. The first photo depicts a gate valve on a tee joint.

For further clarification, the link that follows provides a quick primer on valves. http://www.spiraxsarco.com/learn/modules/6_1_01.asp

The original article had stated that the red valves were manufactured by Tyton. They are, in fact, manufactured by U.S. Pipe. An overview of the officers of U.S. Pipe reveals a very compelling history. Ray Torok, President of U.S. Pipe, previously spent twenty five years at Alcoa, as Vice President and General Manager of the Aerospace Division. Walter Knollenberg, VP of Finance and Treasurer of U.S. Pipe, previously served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Burns Aerospace Corporation. Aerospace companies are generally known for their government contracts, including spy satellites, etc. It would be an unusual career path from aerospace to plumbing. Unless, of course, there is a direct connection between the satellites and the water system.

And apparently there is. The ROM Communications website provides a diagram which depicts how remote controlled water valves can be accessed off a computer, lap top or even cell phone (Attachment 11). As shown in the diagram, the originating signal goes into the internet and up to a satellite, which can then relay the signal to the items featured on the left hand side of the diagram. Please note the inclusion of the water valve as a “remote asset” in the far left of the diagram. I have also attached a photo of gate valves stacked up in the City Yard in Santa Monica, California (Attachment 12). You will note the chalked in numbers on the valves on the bottom row. These appear to be RFID addresses

The ability to control these valves from a remote location is a necessary component of this system. The system has been configured for a mass kill—therefore, it would be wildly impractical and ludicrously inefficient to attempt to dispatch teams of workers throughout the broad sweep of this country to dig up the streets and manually turn all the valves at the designated time of deployment. The valves would need to be solenoid, or remote controlled. Thus, at the time of deployment, after determination had been made as to which locations house the targets and which will be “passed over,” one would need only throw a switch to open the valves. And the twisted vision which compelled Prescott Bush, who was the money man in the U.S. for Adolph Hitler, would be brought to fruition under the reign of his grandson, President George W. Bush.

In a taped interview in March of 2006, Ali Sabouni, the Resident Engineer for the Ardmore Street Project, stated emphatically that “There is no such thing as a remote controlled water valve.” When further questioned as to how timed sprinkler systems operate, he sputtered, then back-tracked. “Those are small valves,” he said, lamely.

Small valves. What a relief. Then we really have nothing to worry about.

For Ali Sabouni, who is in charge of the Ardmore Street Project, one of thousands of such projects across the country, Ali Sabouni, who refused to tell me the country of his birth or where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Engineering, Ali Sabouni tells me that remote controlled sprinkler valves are small valves.

I’m sure glad we cleared that up.

Hitler had his showers. Bush has his water lines.

God help us all.

Janet C. Phelan

Sandpoint, Idaho

April 21, 2007

See pic here: http://neworleans.indymedia.org/print.php?id=10214