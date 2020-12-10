Water Futures Begin Trading on the CME

Activist Post – by Peter Kirby

According to a slew of mainstream media outlets, water futures have begun trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Some might say that this is a great triumph for free markets everywhere. But, does everything need to be traded as a financial instrument? Free markets are great, but when we consider the incredibly high levels of corruption exhibited by this establishment, it makes one pause.

Water is life. More than half of the Human body is comprised of water. Clean drinking water is essential for Human health. With the commencement of trading in water futures, serious new questions are raised. Where does it stop? Do we trade Human lives on financial markets? Are these markets really free? Or are they actually highly controlled by powerful special interests?

Adding to these prima facie concerns is the body of evidence indicating the reality of today’s geoengineering activities which are, in largest part, designed to control the deposition of atmospheric water. If the reader is not aware of today’s geoengineering operations, there is so much evidence for this that it could not nearly fit in a short article. If the reader needs to get up to speed as to how today’s domestic weather is controlled, please refer to the author’s book Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project now available exclusively at Amazon.

The trading of water futures immediately brings to mind what General George Kenney told MIT’s graduating class of 1947. From the podium he said,

The nation that first learns to plot the paths of air masses accurately and learns to control the time and place of precipitation will dominate the globe.

Today, through the spraying of chemtrails, atmospheric tracing techniques, and the application of directed energy, the deposition of rainfall is highly controlled. Insider foreknowledge of these geoengineering activities could give individuals and organizations an unfair advantage in this new water futures market.

Enron originated these types of markets. They started today’s weather derivatives market. Yes, that Enron. In today’s weather derivatives market one can bet on a whole range of geophysical conditions, including rainfall. All this is quite interesting when considering the fact that today’s weather derivatives market is founded in weather modification activities and the spraying of chemtrails. For more info, check out my article from May of this year titled “Weather Derivatives, Temperature Modification, and CHEMTRAILS: The Smoking Guns.”

I wish that I could confidently say that there is no limit to free markets. If we had a benevolent establishment and a highly-functioning judicial system, then I would probably be OK with the CME’s water futures. But we don’t have either. So, the trading of water futures is, sadly, just one more thing to be concerned about.

God, when are we going to put the New World Order out of business once and for all? Then we won’t have to worry about stuff like this anymore.

