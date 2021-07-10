Water: Making the Most of It – Growing in the Mega Drought





July 9, 2021

As irrigation districts and municipal suppliers cut water allocations in the ‘mega drought,’ we must use strategies to maximize our use of each drop. In this talk, Christian introduces concepts from rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, sunken beds and earthworks, soil infiltration/holding, creating shade to minimize evaporation, and drought tolerant varieties that will help anyone, anywhere to create a maximum of yield even given a restrictive water budget.