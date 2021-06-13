WATER WARS: Manufactured Drought to cause Food Shortages, Climate Totalitarianism

Jun 11, 2021

The WATER WARS have begun: the state is simply turning off the water to farms & ranches, depriving them of water needed to grow food and raise animals. This will create food shortages by design, in order to then point at the massive problem and declare, “It’s global warming! We NEED climate lockdowns! We MUST move to absolute zero carbon emissions! We HAVE to take away private ownership of cars! You HAVE to eat fake meat and move to post-animal economy!” The story is the same across the nation, and indeed the world. But who is behind these WATER WARS? Christian explores the WEF’s “Global Water Initiative,” an agenda to centralize and privatize control over the world’s water supply, and how these engineered droughts are the lynchpin in the climate agenda and the takeover of food. FULL SHOW NOTES: