Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher is dead at 76

Nov 11, 2022

Comedian Gallagher, famous for smashing watermelons on stage with a hammer, passed away Friday morning at age 76. The prop comic’s long-time manager confirmed his passing in a statement to TMZ. According to the report, the comedian died of massive organ failure while at a hospice in Palm Springs, California. Gallagher had reportedly been sick for quite some time, having suffered multiple heart attacks over the years starting in 2011, when he collapsed onstage in Minnesota. He also suffered a cardiac episode the following year right before he was supposed to get on stage in Texas.