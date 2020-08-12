One thought on “Wave of boat buyers seek recreation amid pandemic

  1. Interesting to see how the rich are managing the scamdemic. Others have no such options; turn only to instincts.

    “A true American national will put their liberty above their life and their possessions.”
    — Henry Shivley, 8/11/20

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*