Aug 10, 2020
A growing number of people are looking to the water to socially distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s good news for the boat industry, which has seen a dramatic increase in sales.
Interesting to see how the rich are managing the scamdemic. Others have no such options; turn only to instincts.
“A true American national will put their liberty above their life and their possessions.”
— Henry Shivley, 8/11/20
