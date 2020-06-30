Posted: June 30, 2020 Categories: Videos WE ARE AT WAR: America’s Bolshevik Revolution — Wayne Jett SGTreport Jun 29, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “WE ARE AT WAR: America’s Bolshevik Revolution — Wayne Jett”
Trump lovers to say the least. If this is the Bolsheviks as they agree, why are they not looking at all the jews TRUMP brought in with him?! And I highly suspect these guys are Q followers. Why don’t they see that TRUMP says whatever will try to make people believe he’s against the cabal?
And, Steve Mnuchin was at the core of the ’08 financial theft, yet TRUMP appointed him as treasury secretary!! Did the older gentleman who is being interviewed mention this in his grand book? Uh, I doubt it!!