“We Are Still Buying Crude Oil from Putin. We Are Wiring Him Money Every Day” – American Billionaire John Catsimatidis

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

American billionaire John Catsimatidis shared on FOX Business on Friday that under the Biden Administration, “We are being lied to every day”.

FOX Business reports:

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, who is also in the oil industry, reacted to U.S. President Biden continuing to buy oil from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are still buying crude oil from Putin. We are wiring him money every day from the United States and payment for crude oil going into Boston Harbor. You know, we are being lied to. We are being conned.”

President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is working with other countries on a coordinated oil release from the global petroleum reserve in the coming days in a bid to reduce rising gasoline prices.