Posted: April 22, 2021 Categories: Videos We Are The Power, German Protesters Show The Police Who’s Boss EarthNewspaper.com April 21st, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “We Are The Power, German Protesters Show The Police Who’s Boss”
F#€k those pigs. People don’t know the power we have.
Cops are armed and turning circles for ‘hostile threats’ – from unarmed people simply walking down the street. THIS IS COP MENTALITY; Everyone is the enemy, US against THEM, and looking for a fight – when someone is unarmed.