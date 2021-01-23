‘We Don’t Have To Guess About Where This Goes’: Tulsi Gabbard Issues Warning About Domestic Terrorism Bill

Daily Caller – by Virginia Kruta

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard issued a stark warning Friday about the proposed bill to combat domestic terrorism.

Gabbard joined “Fox News Primetime” to discuss the legislation with host Brian Kilmeade, and she made it clear that she was concerned the legislation could be used to undermine civil liberties.

Kilmeade introduced Gabbard, who had just stepped away from her congressional seat two weeks earlier, and asked, “Are you surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror?”

Read the rest and see the video here: https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/22/tulsi-gabbard-warning-domestic-terrorism-bill/