WE GOT IT! — Col. Waldron Confirms US Has a Copy of the Election Night Data ‘Traffic and Packets’ Sent Overseas to Frankfurt!

The US has a copy of the traffic and the packets of information that were sent to Germany on Election night!

Yesterday, the first expert at the Arizona State Legislature hearing with Rudy Giuliani was US cybersecurity expert Colonel Phil Waldron.



Colonel Phil Waldron spoke first at the Arizona hearing about the voting machines used in US elections. These are the same machines used in Venezuela by Chavez. The Dominion systems were connected to the Internet as well, despite Dominion’s claims to the contrary.

On Dominion pointed to as being "secure" because it doesn't connect to internet: Witness Col. Phil Waldron: These machines have many access points to internet. These machines ARE connected to internet. Dominion User Manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

The records within the system can be manipulated by outside parties and insiders as well:

Of course Dominion voting machines output could be manipulated pic.twitter.com/P1gj6jevdu — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

We also know there are many teams looking into the Dominion voting machine control weaknesses:

There are many teams looking into Dominion. #lookout pic.twitter.com/c22Cgfv29y — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

Yesterday, General Flynn highlighted one point during Colonel Waldron’s testimony.

Col Waldron claimed that not only did the military’s ‘white hat hackers’ see the data flowing overseas to Germany on election night, they also have a copy of the traffic and and packets of data that were sent:

“Unapologetic and Unafraid” I watched today’s hearing. Powerful! AZ needs to stop and take major corrective action as do many other states. Thank you @NatyLiy for bringing this to our attention. #DigitalSoldiers https://t.co/KSiJDFWmR4 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 30, 2020

Yesterday’s testimonies in Arizona were devastating.

The steal is on and by all indications, they got caught.

UPDATE– Here is the testimony from a 21-year-old intelligence analyst at the 305th Military Intelligence unit.

Witness to Georgia Fraud – From Army 305th Intel Unit by Jim Hoft on Scribd

