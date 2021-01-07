“We had No Weapons. We Were Peaceful. They Started Shooting At Us.” Police Attacked Protesters With Pepper Spray, Tear Gas and Clubs.

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Protesters spoke with the Epic Times this afternoon and claimed their innocence.  They said the police got very violent very quickly.

The President tweeted earlier:

“One woman shared that they were peaceful at the capital but then the police got violent:

We had no weapons. We were peaceful. They started shooting at us.” Protesters at today’s event in DC. Another protester saw the police fire tear gas on the protesters for no reason. They also beat people with their sticks:

Americans want freedom and the truth.  They don’t want to beaten by the police for holding peaceful protests.

Gateway Pundit

One thought on ““We had No Weapons. We Were Peaceful. They Started Shooting At Us.” Police Attacked Protesters With Pepper Spray, Tear Gas and Clubs.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*