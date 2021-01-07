“We had No Weapons. We Were Peaceful. They Started Shooting At Us.” Police Attacked Protesters With Pepper Spray, Tear Gas and Clubs.

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Protesters spoke with the Epic Times this afternoon and claimed their innocence. They said the police got very violent very quickly.



The President tweeted earlier:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“One woman shared that they were peaceful at the capital but then the police got violent:

“Nobody attacked the police at all” pic.twitter.com/n1iHDp6CCM — Catherine (@catherinedbay) January 6, 2021

We had no weapons. We were peaceful. They started shooting at us.” Protesters at today’s event in DC. Another protester saw the police fire tear gas on the protesters for no reason. They also beat people with their sticks:

“We had no weapons. We were peaceful. They started shooting at us!” Protesters on Police in DC. pic.twitter.com/9ZQU802dxK — Catherine (@catherinedbay) January 6, 2021

Americans want freedom and the truth. They don’t want to beaten by the police for holding peaceful protests.

