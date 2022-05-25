Posted: May 25, 2022 Categories: Videos We have the means to impose the state of the world https://twitter.com/Kefalonitissa/status/1528761195120848898 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “We have the means to impose the state of the world”
Impose all you want. We are living free. Ever heard the words INALIENABLE and UNALIENABLE?
This is Schwab’s Israeli advisor (guru). His attack on free will is jaw-dropping.
“The easiest people to manipulate are the people who believe in free will.”
From Wiki: Yuval Noah Harari:
“Harari wrote that although the idea of free will and the liberal values based upon it ’emboldened people who had to fight against the Inquisition, the divine right of kings, the KGB and the KKK,’ it has become dangerous in a world of a data economy, where, he argues, in reality, there is no such thing, and governments and corporations are coming to know the individual better than they know themselves and ‘if governments and corporations succeed in hacking the human animal, the easiest people to manipulate will be those who believe in free will.’ Harari elaborates that ‘Humans certainly have a will – but it isn’t free. You cannot decide what desires you have… Every choice depends on a lot of biological, social, and personal conditions that you cannot determine for yourself. I can choose what to eat, whom to marry and whom to vote for, but these choices are determined in part by my genes, my biochemistry, my gender, my family background, my national culture, etc – and I didn’t choose which genes or family to have.'”
Yuval Audacity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qOHwplbt7E
