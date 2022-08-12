One thought on ““We must end our dependence on farming if we are to overcome the realities of climate change.”

  1. I’ve been a vegetarian since I was a teenager, but I don’t go around forcing it on anyone. This makes it look like I’m bowing down to the U.N. I hate that!!

    So, agriculture is the “most destructive” industry? No mention of military poisons and bombings, and the death those bring. No mention of the geo-engineering killing-machine. No mention of big pharma’s toxic contribution. And on and on. So many attacks on earth, on us.

    8 Billion t-shirts:

    LEAVE US THE HELL ALONE!!

