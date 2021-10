We need vaxx mandates to travel…for a jab that CDC admits doesn’t prevent transmission?





Dave Blackman

Oct 6, 2021

So Leana Wen is at it again (that rhymes!) to try to lockdown the US travel industry to require proof of the jab in order to travel domestically… Except CDC director Rochelle Walensky admits that the jab doesn’t prevent transmission so….what’s the point of mandates?