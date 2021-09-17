CNN’s @DonLemon: Like Trump voters, we should call unvaxxed Americans “stupid” and “start shaming them”
"Or leave them behind. Because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind." pic.twitter.com/6Ga4oQ7kic
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021
“Gay man thinks we should ostracize, shame, and shun people for decisions he feels are immoral.”
There, I fixed the headline.