We Support Karl Marx Not Biden, Say Armed Michigan Protesters

Breitbart – by Bob Price

An armed group of protesters carrying Antifa and Black Lives Matter gear denied supporting President-Elect Joe Biden. Instead, the Lansing, Michigan, protesters said they support Karl Marx.

Video tweeted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager shows a group of protesters, some of whom were armed with rifles, facing off against Trump supporters who gathered for a Christmas celebration. When asked why they support Joe Biden, one responded “I don’t support Joe Biden.”

The person replied, “Who do you support?”

“Karl Marx,” came the response.

Trump supporters gathered in the Michigan capital for a Christmas parade and anti-lockdown protest.

As the two groups faced off, shouting questions and comments back and forth through bull horns, one person asked the protesters, “How does it feel when Proud Boys have more Black people than you guys?”

The Trump supporters put on a “How the Gretch Stole Christmas” in response to the Michigan governor’s lockdown orders.

The counter-protesters responded with a “How Antifa saved Covid-mas” impromptu skit.

Both sides came to an agreement on one topic — ‘F**k Joe Biden,” Gutenschwager’s video shows.

The event appeared to remain peaceful as the Trump supporters participated in a MAGA Christmas parade.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/12/23/watch-we-support-karl-marx-not-biden-say-armed-michigan-protesters/

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*