“We Will Need Literally BILLIONS of Vaccines to Protect the World” – Bill Gates

Covid 19 Response Platform

COVID19 RESPONSE PLATFORM – Just when we thought that we had hit the mother lode by discovering the World Economic Forum’s full-spectrum economic agenda, secretly prepared for the de facto world government, other BOMBSHELL evidence in the #RealCOVID19 case has emerged… In the form of a statement by Bill Gates.

On March 19, 2020, Gates published an article on his website, titled “31 Questions and Answers about COVID-19“. In it he promotes the Reddit AMA (ask me anything) that he had participated in the day before.

Reddit users were invited to ask Gates any questions that were on their mind concerning the reported coronavirus outbreak.

One of the questions that were asked is “is there any chance that the 18 month timeline for development of a vaccine can be shortened, and by how much?”

Gates provided this as answer:

This is a great question. There are over 6 different efforts going on to make a vaccine. Some use a new approach called RNA which is unproven. We will have to build lots of manufacturing for the different approaches knowing that some of them will not work. We will need literally billions of vaccines to protect the world. Vaccines require testing to make sure they are safe and effective. Some vaccines like the flu don’t for the elderly.

“ BILLIONS of Vaccines“?

Why in the world would we need billions of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 18 months from now when the ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ will be over by then. The vaccines that are manufactured now or in 18 months won’t be useful in the event there’s a new (seasonal?) SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in 2021-2022 and/or thereafter.

Also, and more importantly: WHO ARE THESE BILLIONS OF VACCINES FOR?

Who is supposed to be injected with these useless and potentially dangerous vaccines?

You? Them? She? He?

CERTAINLY NOT ME!

Think about it. When they are, apparently, preparing to produce billions of vaccines for this fraudulent ‘pandemic’ then they are not going to just let those boxes stuffed with vaccines stand there in their warehouses. You don’t make billions of vaccines just to let them rot away.

Now we know why they are so brutally imposing these lockdowns around the world. They are preparing to inject you with one or more of those billions of “COVID-19 vaccines” and they’ll do it with force when they have to. That’s why Denmark already made it a law that the government can forcefully vaccinate anyone who they believe needs a shot.

Another question that was asked during the Reddit AMA is this: “Can you explain briefly what most Americans can do to help other Americans in this moment of crisis?”

To which Gates replied:

A big thing is to go along with the “shut down” approach in your community so that the infection rate drops dramatically to let us go back to normal as soon as possible.

Sure Bill. Lets all just go along with the shut down approach.

I’m not buying it and you’re not going to inject me alive with your garbage.

RESIST! RESIST! RESIST!

Folks, it’s all right there in front of us. The evidence and proof are as real as the noses on our faces.

There’s not one valid excuse for ANYONE to still pretend that everything will be fine and dandy once the ‘pandemic’ is over. If it will ever ‘officially’ be over at all.

This is it folks, this IS the BIG ONE. That is why YOU TOO MUST be part of the COVID19 Response Platform in any way that you possibly can!

This situation and threat are not magically going to disappear when we all bury our heads in the sand.

The only way to stop this dystopian insanity from actually materializing is by inviting the whole world to participate on the COVID19 Response Platform, the root of the #RealCOVID19 movement.

Covid 19 Response Platform