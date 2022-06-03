Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY):
"You will not stop us from passing [gun control]. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand. We will not rest until we've taken weapons of war out of our communities." pic.twitter.com/0x3t1aJXBn
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022
Posted: June 3, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on “We will not rest until we’ve taken weapons of war out of our communities.”
Not worried you can try and take them please get own with it .