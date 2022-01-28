Welcome to the 4th Industrial Transhumanist IOB Graphene Nanobot Revolution

Activist Post – by Maryam Henein

Here we explore how 5G –The Covid Industrial Complex – Nanotech – Transhumanism & Charles Lieber all fit together.

The wireless future is here.

And, seemingly, the idea – under this Transhumanist Agenda – is to place nanotech inside our bodies that communicate in real-time with the Smart Grid, powered by 5G.

The model ostensibly turns human beings, via nano-implants, into antennas that can transmit information. Basically, they’re turning human beings into quasi-machines.

Welcome to the 4th Industrial Transhumanist IOB Graphene Nanobot Revolution

It’s called the ‘internet of bodies’; IOB; or the ‘nanotech of things,” NToT; and it connects with the Internet of Things (IOT). This is accomplished by embedding graphene-made sensors into fabrics; or, better yet, the nanotech is implanted or ingested, creating a technology platform inside of us.

For instance, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla described the first-ever FDA-approved “electronic pill,” which will invite “compliance,” by sending a signal to your ‘doctor’ that you have indeed swallowed your ‘medication.’

“What we will see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital, and biological world,” says Klaus Shwab of the World Economic Forum.

Oh Klausy!

Read the rest here: https://www.activistpost.com/2022/01/welcome-to-the-4th-industrial-transhumanist-iob-graphene-nanobot-revolution.html