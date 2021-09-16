Wendy Williams tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

TV host Wendy Williams expects “to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show‘ on Monday, October 4th,” says an Instagram note.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

According to a statement on her show’s official Instagram page, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the message read. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Breakthrough COVID-19 is when a vaccinated person contracts the virus.

The show’s Season 13 premiere was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, but it was pushed back due to Williams’ “ongoing health issues.” As previously reported, a statement was issued via Instagram last week that she was canceling media appearances but would be back for the set premiere.

The 57-year-old Williams suffers from Graves’ disease, an auto-immune disorder that results in over-activity of the thyroid. It also causes fatigue, anxiety and/or panic attacks, brain fog, perspiration, tremors and may cause a very peculiar symptom around the eye, in which it becomes inflamed and bulges.

In 2018, Williams told fans, “You caught it before I did. So what I want to say, women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first … because if we’re not good, they’re not good.”

The Wendy Williams Show had a few challenges in 2020. It was put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and for a while, Williams broadcasted from her New York apartment. In December of last year, the show took a break so Williams could be with her family after the passing of her mother.

Williams did score a huge win this year with the record-breaking success of her biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie.

The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed through 2022.

