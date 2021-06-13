Were “The Elderly… Killed in Hospitals”… During the Pandemic?

Is there a policy to euthanize older patients in the hospital? Are older people being killed before their time? What is the role of the state in this dramatic policy-shift?

Jacqui Deevoy is an investigative journalist who has interviewed over 50 whistleblowers who believe their parents or partners were euthanized while in hospital. While I have no way to verify their claims, Deevoy’s presentation of the evidence is compelling to say the least. For that reason, I decided to transcribe part of the interview so readers could parse the words for themselves and make their own determination. I should add, that I have read enough anecdotal accounts of suspicious elderly care treatment in Europe and the US that I suspect Deevoy may be onto something bigger than we might have imagined. Given the surge in unexplained fatalities at elderly care facilities during the pandemic, shouldn’t we, at the very least, expect our elected representatives to demand an independent and thorough investigation?

But that’s for you to decide. I’m merely presenting this video because I found it so disturbing and because I’m convinced that You Tube will remove it before it is widely circulated.

State Euthanasia??

Jacqui Deevoy, investigative journalist: (Text starts at 2-minute mark) “Last summer, someone contacted me….he said his father was murdered in hospital… which was pretty shocking… but because I’ve had alot of people coming to me about it… I took it seriously…. So, I started looking into it, and what I found was pretty shocking…. We now have alot of evidence that what he said was true, not just for his father but alot of other people’s relatives as well who were victims to this “protocol”… I decided that this needed to “go public” so I contacted 28 editors…… But didn’t get even one single reply…. and that surprised me because I’d never been ‘blanked’ so broadly…

“… what I’d actually pitched to them (the 28 mainstream media editors) was a story, backed up with alot of evidence that the elderly were being killed in hospitals, care homes, and hospices; being put on “end of life” care before they needed to be. And I’ve spoken to 50 people who have experienced this firsthand, and I found 16 who were willing to speak to the papers and to go public. …We have so much evidence now. We have documents from the House of Commons, we have documents to prove that Midazolam was ordered last March, to treat Covid patients. How Midazolam can treat Covid patients, I don’t know, because Covid is a respiratory disease, and Midazolam works by suppressing the respiratory system leading to death. The more midazolam you give, the more likely the person will die. Midazolam is used in America as an execution drug, in a huge amount…. It’s a horrible way to go. I have evidence that Midazolam was given to unconscious patients… people who had one jab and fell unconscious, and while they were still unconscious, were still being administered it, which doesn’t make any sense. There are so many stories. ….. Gareth Icke–…”The proof is there in black and white.. and the amount of this drug that was administered compared to other years, is insane! It’s on average a 100,000 more doses of it (midazolam) per month then before the pandemic. And, the excuse that it’s being used in operations, but they haven’t done any operations! (The whole thing was a fraud.) So where is this drug going??” Jacqui Deevoy: “I think we’re all arriving at the same conclusions… I think this is going on worldwide.” (End of interview, “Right Now with Gareth Icke”, You Tube)

Here’s more from an article at the Daily Mail:

“The number of prescriptions for a powerful sedative that can kill the frail doubled at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, raising fears it was used to control elderly residents in stretched care homes – or even to hasten their deaths. Official figures show out-of-hospital prescribing of the drug midazolam increased by more than 100 per cent in April compared to previous months. An anti-euthanasia campaigner last night said he suspected that the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’. Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives, with staff told to give them to dementia patients to stop them wandering the corridors…. Retired neurologist Professor Patrick Pullicino… said: ‘Midazolam depresses respiration and it hastens death. It changes end-of-life care into euthanasia.’

‘Certainly there have been more [unavoidable] deaths because of Covid-19… But to me this flow-chart encouraged use of end-of-life sedation with midazolam – effectively resulting in euthanasia pathways.’…

Midazolam is similar to diazepam – better known as Valium – but twice as powerful. It reduces anxiety, relaxes muscles and, if enough is given, provides ‘total sedation’ for dying patients in extreme pain or distress.

On its own and if used with painkilling opiates, it can depress breathing, which is potentially fatal. Eileen Chubb, of the charity Compassion in Care, said a number of care-home workers had told her sedatives were used too freely during the pandemic, adding that some staff were under the ‘definite impression’ that very sick care-home residents should not be sent to hospital.” (“Did Care Homes use Powerful Sedatives to Speed Covid Deaths?“, Daily Mail)

Comment: Prior to the pandemic, an article like this never would have interested me. But, now– following the deliberate suppression of life-saving medications by well-known public health officials and their allies in the government– I find the claims quite credible. Frankly, these people are capable of anything.

Unz Review