We’re told Mount Rushmore has to go because it’s on land we stole from the Lakota tribe. What they forget to mention is that the Lakota tribe stole it from the Cheyenne, who had stolen it from the Kiowa. Yet our “theft” from thieves is supposed to be some great injustice. Please. pic.twitter.com/1egfyI9pjj

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 3, 2020