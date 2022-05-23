West Hollywood residents outraged after trucks bearing messages of hate drive through city streets

May 22, 2022 • CBS LA’s Laurie Perez reports on a disturbing series of events in West Hollywood over the weekend, where trucks sporting messages of hate and anti-semitic sentiments were seen driving through city streets.
Truth sounds like hate to those who hate truth.
We’ll they sure fast fwdd past what is written on the drivers side and u had to pause just to try and read the rest…!
Not sure who these guys are but ANYONE who dares to even do a minimal look into this Zionist history and how in their own writings and their intellectual works every so called antisemitic accusation is not only validated; it is reinforced within their own words….
Just shut up goy…. We know YOU know who and what we are, it’s the ignorant masses we aim to use against you…!!
Sick insidious human scum who desire such things over others!
There is NO denying the power and influence and agenda of these people and their positions in EVERY decision making hierarchy around the planet, let alone The ole USofAssholes…
