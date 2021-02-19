West Virginia County Becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Jefferson County, West Virginia, is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The resolution passed with an overwhelming 4-0 vote on Thursday evening.

“Yesterday, I made a post letting the citizens of Jefferson County know that a resolution will be brought to the table to vote in favor of Jefferson County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary county for law abiding citizens,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tricia Jackson wrote on Facebook. “I am pleased to announce that the resolution passed overwhelmingly at 4-0. Commissioner Tabb abstained from voting.”

The evening before the vote, Jackson wrote “as your county commissioner, I recognize the second amendment and fully support it. I will use my full due diligence to protect your God given rights.”

As a sanctuary county, local law enforcement will not use any resources to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.

The resolution had wide support throughout the county, which is solidly red.

In West Virginia, 33 out of 55 counties, 3 cities, and 3 towns have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary (or other pro-Second Amendment) resolutions.

Gateway Pundit