Jun 2, 2021
West Virginia is giving away five hunting rifles and five shotguns, among other prizes, to vaccinated residents through its reward lottery on June 20, Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday.
2 thoughts on “West Virginia to Give Away Rifles, Shotguns as Covid Vaccine Incentive”
They are shamelessly desperate. Seems mass murder carries no shame. And more of this cruel use of funds, while so many are homeless and hungry:
Another State Introduces COVID Vaccine Lottery with $10 Million in Cash Prizes:
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/another-state-introduces-covid-vaccine-lottery-with-10-million-in-cash-prizes.html
.
Guns and rifles, eh? Interesting demographic they are targeting.
Will they ever know that some cannot, WILL NOT be bought?!!
