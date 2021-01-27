Western Corporations Backed the Soviets and the Nazis — Professor Antony Sutton





Jun 7, 2020

A classic interview by Professor Antony Cyril Sutton, who taught economics at California State University, and was a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

In this talk, Prof. Sutton goes into his impeccable research on how a close-knit group of Western oligarchs, financiers and industrialists (centered around the Eastern Establishment and Wall Street in the U.S., and around City finance oligarch circles in London) created and sustained what were essentially the best enemies money could buy: Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany – and then quite a few other fascist and socialist regimes across the world.

Particularly, he goes into how anglo-american finance oligarchs used their banking institutions and their industrial enterprises to:

1) Help finance and sustain the Bolshevik Revolution. Build up Soviet industry during Lenin and Stalin’s Five-Year Plans — through finance, industrial and technological transfers and technical assistance. Then, continue to sustain the Soviets throughout the Cold War, via the same kinds of deals. This included the Korea and Vietnam eras, during which American troops were being killed by… Western-designed Soviet equipment, produced in Soviet factories built by Western firms.

2) Build up Nazi Germany, both industrially and financially, mainly through what were then the Anglo-American-Nazi industrial cartels (e.g. IG Farben, V. Stählwerke, AEG)

3) And go across the world generally supporting every brand of top-down, command-and-control type political system, be it of the right or of the left flavor. This, as Sutton states, was particularly usual, and grave, in the Developing World: Africa, Latin America, and most of Asia.

Professor Sutton was a distinguished academic researcher who documented his conclusions impeccably in his several works. Not being able to counter his research, the establishment (including academia) simply attempts to ignore it or even crudely censor it, and pretend it isn’t there.

Although there were many purposes for these oligarchical policies, one of the essential aims behind these was, as Sutton points out, to establish regimes that could be used: command and control, corrupt, repressive systems of government that could be covertly controlled by these financiers and oligarchs, and then discreetly used to exert dominance over territories, resources and populations.

Also, the imposition of these types of regimes was, still is, the essential way you control and restrict development, or even impose backwardness and underdevelopment – and thus, reduce economies to the status of captive economies: economies that are completely dependent on, and controlled by the oligarchs’ enterprises, corporations and cartels. Economies where oligarchic economic policies can be freely enforced, competition is made impossible, and common people are there to be used, abused and reduced to the level of coolie labor.

Likewise, as Sutton also pointed out, repressive systems ensure a social order that is characterized by the imposition of compulsive conformity and compliance, by the crushing of the human spirit and by a general reduction of the population to the least common denominator – and, by the ensuing destruction of creativity and innovation, and of all possibilities of progress and development. This general suppression of Reason, intellect and creativity is essential to ensure the unchecked perpetuation of oligarchical power. So, it’s an added bonus that’s offered by these types of regimes.

This is the way finance oligarchs see the world.

Indeed, in their view, why would Latin American countries develop when you can just hijack their governments and use them to impose fascist economic policies and degrade things, so as to make these countries plantations for transnational corporations? Why would the Russian economy become a genuine, prosperous economy when it could be run and kept stagnant by Soviet state firms that were de facto technical subsidiaries for Western corporations? Why would the Developing World have their own economies when they can just be destabilized and sent to third world, and then saddled with IMF sponsored nepotistic socialism and the like, so their resources can be freely exploited by Anglo-Dutch raw materials cartels?

That’s how this works.