Western Family Stuck in Covid-Controlled Thailand

Henry Makow – by Knut Hamsun

“Knut Hamsun” and his family are stranded in a remote resort town in Thailand. He worked in the hospitality industry but has been unemployed for 18 mos. and is reaching a financial “breaking point.”

They can’t leave without being vaccinated.

“Local politicians are also heavily ‘subsidized’ or ‘helped’ by local Chabaad Lubervitch Centre.” More evidence that covid is a cabalist Communist plot.

– Food Markets demarcation zones with coloured taped off zones etc. keeping the people separate – so important/essential to Thai way of life. Stopping Thais from interacting in the happy vibrant way they all grew up with.

– of course, constant compulsory MASK wearing now with an oppressive FINE imposed by the Mayor here of 20,000 Thai Baht (about USD 610) for being caught with no mask..the local economy is decimated and so desperate, the average person and even average Westerner here would have serious problems in paying this extortion.

– we have actually also had pickup trucks with loudspeakers blaring, driving past our (very rural) driveway, to – “come out and make appointments to get you and your family vaccinated” which is disturbing enough.

