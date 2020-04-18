We’ve Got A Runner


Yellow Vests
Apr 10, 2020

This is what a modern-day hero looks like. Dude leaves cop in the dust who tried to apprehend him for openly flouting Coronavirus restrictions. Some upcoming COVID-19 protest dates:

Albany, NY April 16th
Sacramento, CA April 20th
Richmond, VA April 24th
Annapolis, MD April 18th
Harrisburg, PA April 20th
Boise, ID April 17th
Olympia, WA April 19th

Google Re-Open, Your State, Facebook and check for upcoming events in your area.

