We’ve Got A Runner





Apr 10, 2020

This is what a modern-day hero looks like. Dude leaves cop in the dust who tried to apprehend him for openly flouting Coronavirus restrictions. Some upcoming COVID-19 protest dates:

Albany, NY April 16th

Sacramento, CA April 20th

Richmond, VA April 24th

Annapolis, MD April 18th

Harrisburg, PA April 20th

Boise, ID April 17th

Olympia, WA April 19th

Google Re-Open, Your State, Facebook and check for upcoming events in your area.