BuelahMan’s Revolt

July 14th, 2021.

A new parody from DC Dave (temporarily bringing me out of retirement)

What A Miserable World

To the tune of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”

I see children in masks

Playing outside;

I see their schools

Where learning has died,

And I think to myself,

What a miserable world!

I see shops in the town

All closed up tight

And churches on Sunday

With few folks in sight,

And I think to myself,

What a miserable world!

The colors of the rainbow

We now represent,

But only straight white males

Are obliged to repent.

With pornography

Assigned in our schools,

Sometimes I think

That they’re Satan’s tools.

I hear babies crying;

I watch them grow.

The future they’re facing

I’d rather not know.

I just think to myself,

What a miserable world!

Yes, I think to myself,

What a miserable world!

Ooh, yes.