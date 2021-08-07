“We have arrived at an intellectual chaos.”
“The belly is an ungrateful wretch, it never remembers past favors, it always wants more tomorrow.”
“Let your memory be your travel bag.”
“In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.”
“Prize above all else in the world those who love you and who wish you well.”
“Bless you prison, bless you for being in my life. For there, lying upon the rotting prison straw, I came to realize that the object of life is not prosperity as we are made to believe, but the maturity of the human soul.”
“Woe to that nation whose literature is cut short by the intrusion of force. This is not merely interference with freedom of the press but the sealing up of a nation’s heart, the excision of its memory.”
“For us in Russia communism is a dead dog. For many people in the West, it is still a living lion.”
“If one is forever cautious, can one remain a human being?”
“Talent is always conscious of its own abundance, and does not object to sharing.”
One thought on “What Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said”
