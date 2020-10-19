May 20, 2013
When the average person hears the word “anarchy,” his mind immediately fills with misconceptions and false assumptions. Voluntaryists often have to spend more time explaining all the things that “anarchy” does NOT mean, than they do explaining what it does mean. Hopefully this video will help with that. (Special thanks to Poxodd for the awesome animation.)
5 thoughts on “What Anarchy Isn’t”
And who could forget?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLkon3dTgrw
.
Drop the borders. No private ownership of property. I’ve got more friends than you do.
This is a sorry ass attempt to sell communism, one type against another.
In the YouTube that Galen left in her comment, we open up the borders to the lands and riches that are our inheritance, won in blood by our ancestors.
The Bill of Rights is law and it must be in place or 7 billion mother f-kers from both communist factions overrun and turn this place into a worse hell hole than it already is.
We need the separation and equal authority that the Bill of Rights provides.
And as for the Jeeewwws, they do act in consort with one another. They do, each and every f-king one of them, enjoy a higher status, and they do not bulk at their privilege and in the fact of being the smallest minority and having the highest standard of living, those financial skills this communist little prick speaks of are bribery, deceit, coercion, and murder. A jew will not convict a jew because they are a tight collective and created the secret societies.
To this punk I say, ‘f-k you’ and to the bitch with the big tits, you need to come collect your anarchists who just got through burning the west coast in helping their fellow communists in attempting to perpetrate a civil war.
He is a little asshole and if he thinks the little bit of gunfire during his speech impresses anyone, bring it f-king on, punk, we will not live in a state of anarchy for the very reason you and your jewish masters are trying to sell it.
Power corrupts and power builds upon itself until it corrupts completely.
You go against the law in that Bill of Rights and your asses will be hanging in that forest behind you.
Bravo, Henry!! He really gets my goat because he acts like the grand authority of what “Freedom” really is. And he lures in the unsuspecting. Me hates him.
.
Talks too much, just give us the short version, just like you would on a stripper pole.
Its actually a useless word because its never going to happen.
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-you-police-a-free-society-questions-for-corbett-071/
No government is better than Communism we have now
When the average person hears the word “anarchy,” his mind immediately fills with misconceptions and false assumptions. Voluntaryists often have to spend more time explaining all the things that “anarchy” does NOT mean, than they do explaining what it does mean.