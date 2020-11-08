What happens if a president-elect dies before inauguration?

In the nearly three months before inauguration day on Jan. 20, there are still a few more hoops for Joe Biden to jump through before taking office: the official electoral college vote on Dec. 14, followed by the congressional certification of that vote on Jan. 6.
It may seem morbid, but given that Biden, at 77, will be the oldest president-elect in history and is running in the midst of a pandemic, it’s worth clarifying what would happen if he dies before taking office.
If Biden were to die before December’s electoral college vote, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) would have the ability to name a replacement candidate and pressure the electors currently committed to Biden to support them instead. Presumably, although not necessarily, the new candidate would be Biden’s vice president Kamala Harris.
Most states have laws, upheld by the Supreme Court, that penalize or discount so-called “faithless” electors who switch their vote—so it’s likely that this DNC-selected candidate would win, although there would be sure to be plenty of legal wrangling over each state’s handling of this process. There’s also nothing stopping the DNC from simply leaving Biden’s name on the ballot and proceeding on the assumption that Harris will assume his position after the electoral college vote, although this seems less likely.
Once Biden is selected by the electoral college, he officially becomes the president-elect. If he were to die between the electoral college vote but before the early January congressional certification, members of congress have an opportunity to object to the electoral results in any state and, if both chambers agree, to switch that state’s votes to the opposing candidate. It’s pretty hard to imagine Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, agreeing to hand a state to Trump in any conceivable circumstance.
After Congressional certification and before inauguration day, the 20th amendment would kick in. It provides that “if, at the time fixed for the beginning of the term of the president, the president elect shall have died, the vice president elect shall become president.”
Here’s hoping that none of this becomes relevant—regardless of your choice of candidate, this election has dragged on for long enough already.
6 thoughts on “What happens if a president-elect dies before inauguration?”
Do nothing different than the last 8-10 dead presidents we’ve had
Lol
hahaha….
It would “likely” be Kamala Harris….which is “likely” why puppet Biden “chose” this communist and racist-against-whites at the behest of his overlords, whom “likely” want actual (not just cultural) communism–for us deplorables only of course–here; that is perhaps the only way to take our guns from us…if we let them, that is! Folks, the time for complaining really really is over! (And a walk-back of this so-called election going in Trump’s favor won’t save us either!)
They are setting the stage.
The only way they can get a crazy Clinton woman type person to be president would be through a slippery backdoor rule like this one, which is why she was chosen to be her running mate, just like the crazy Palin was chosen to be McCain’s running mate back in the day. They need their woman president whether it be by vote or no vote and this is their way of doing it. Especially all this talk about Biden’s health and age. They want it to happen and know it’s coming. That’s why they chose him and her.
And if Pelosi becomes Harris’s Vice President, God help us all because our country will absolutely have no borders and immigration will be nonexistent.
Think about it. Harris is first generation immigrant born in America. Her parents are not. You’re telling me she managed to move all the way up to Vice President in one generation.
BULLSHIT!
Her parents were brought over here so she can be born and groomed for this very moment. And Pelosi is right there along with her.
What’s worse than one crazy woman in the White House? How about TWO crazy women in the White House. If they couldn’t have Clinton, they’ll force you to have Harris and Pelosi.
Friggin Jews love to punish people two fold if the people go against them which is why these Zionist maggots need to be destroyed.
‘What’s worse than one crazy woman in the White House? How about TWO crazy women in the White House. If they couldn’t have Clinton, they’ll force you to have Harris and Pelosi. ‘
I can see it now everyone will be ‘mandated’ to wear pussy hats.