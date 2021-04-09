What Hunter Biden left OUT of his ‘tell-all’ memoir revealed

Daily Mail

Hunter Biden‘s ‘tell-all’ autobiography promised the unvarnished story of his struggles with drugs, family turmoil and his controversial love life.

But there were many shocking details of his debauched life that the president’s son chose not to share with readers, including details of his fragile relationship with his father.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal the secrets Hunter chose not to divulge, exposed in the contents of his abandoned laptop and verified by top forensics experts.

The bombshell cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos are packed with revelations conveniently missing from the memoir, including:

How he begged his father to run for president in 2019 to salvage Hunter’s own reputation

How he repeatedly dodged police action against him, despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement

Hunter was guarded by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood, despite not being entitled to protection at the time and amid denials from the federal agency

Joe Biden was afraid his text conversations with Hunter were being hacked even as they discussed his White House bid

How Hunter’s laptop is brimming with evidence of apparent criminal activity by Hunter and his associates including drug trafficking and prostitution

The president’s son left his 2017 MacBook Pro laptop at a Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never returned for it.

Emails leaked from the computer sparked a scandal before the 2020 presidential election in October, but were dismissed as Russian disinformation by the Bidens and other senior Democrats, social media giants Twitter and Facebook, and several major media organizations.

After obtaining a copy of the hard drive, DailyMail.com commissioned top cyber forensics experts Maryman & Associates to analyze its data and determine whether the laptop’s contents were real.

The firm’s founder, Brad Maryman, is a 29-year FBI veteran Supervisory Special Agent who served as an Information Security Officer and founded its first computer forensics lab.

Maryman and his business partner Dr. Joseph Greenfield used the same forensic tools to pick apart the drive as federal and state law enforcement use in criminal investigations, and prepared a report for DailyMail.com.

The report said the data on the drive ‘appear to be authentic’, and that after an extensive search of its contents for any tell-tale signs of tampering, Maryman and Greenfield found ‘no evidence’ of fabrication – by Russians or anyone else.

‘The data on the system before April 2019 appears to be related to Mr. Biden, with timestamps appearing to be between 2016 and 2019,’ the Maryman and Associates report said.

‘The operating system timestamps appear to be authentic, and no evidence was found to suggest that the timestamps or data were altered or manufactured. No indications were found that would indicate the data was manufactured.’

In a presidential debate in October, Joe Biden referred to the leaks of Hunter’s emails as ‘a bunch of garbage.’

But in an interview with CBS on Sunday to promote his new book, Beautiful Things, Hunter said the laptop ‘could be’ his.

‘There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me or that there was a laptop stolen from me,’ he said.

