Mar 24, 2013
I perform an experiment to see if it is viable to reuse spent primers, and remake them into something useable. This is just a proof of concept idea, not intended as a large scale option. If you watch to the end you will see my results, and a few things I learned along the way.
Here is an updated video, with some of the suggestions from comments to this video. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InnFDD…
3 thoughts on “What if you can’t buy primers for handloading, DIY ammo option”
If it fckin comes to this
We missed the invitation
Could you imagine trying to build 1000 rounds
Starting out this way
Just kill me now
Don’t get me wrong
Knowing alternatives is always good for back up
yeah, throw a primer party.. 🙂
This is f-king laughable.
How about a simple machine that takes sheet metal and stamps out a thousand primers in one stroke and shapes them accordingly. How about a second simple machine that takes a piece of sheet metal and stamps a thousand center pieces out. And then a third phase where you dump the thousand primers in the hopper and the thousand center pieces in another, with a third hopper attached to feed the goo into the simple machine that fills the primer and installs the center.
This ain’t even a challenge. They want us to do it like Okies and completely forget about the industrial revolution. A good computer designer and engineer could design and build a simple machine like this without raising an eyebrow.
You know how I know? Because that is how those low down c-ksucking corporate pieces of dog shit at CCI, Brownell, and Winchester do it. What, do they want us to think they have a thousand Mexicans on an assembly line doing them one at a time by hand?
WE WILL HAVE PRIMERS!