What I’m Seeing

Now and then I check in with other Internet radio shows just to see what’s being covered and/or promoted. Lately I am astounded at the level of gate-keeping I am witnessing. And I don’t mean about Jewish bankers, or the horror of cruel and sadistic Satanism at the top of most governments, or any of the other atrocities the MSM hides from viewers. No, these hosts are ready to speak about all that, willing to go the distance exposing who’s doing what, but the gate-keeping is about what happens when they address their ideas for solution. Sad to say, it ain’t about being locked and loaded.
Over and over and over again I hear, “We’re not calling for any violence.” I know I’ve mentioned this before and am sorry to repeat it, but it’s gotten so widespread that it’s becoming unavoidable and necessary to address. Those who stop short at that place and do not acknowledge the inevitable fight ahead must be called out, exposed as deserters. Unless I’m missing something, it is only at The Trenches that I hear the call to battle, to be armed and ready, to be prepped and prepared, to understand it’s a them or us situation, to understand they want us dead.
Some will tell you to have plenty of food and other supplies. Some will tell you to take a stand, to speak up, and the really ignorant or complicit will tell you to “write your representatives.” Good lord, yes, some are still back there?!! I send whatever comments I can about the 75% who are ready to get the job done, ready to put their lives on the line for liberty, but I get back responses like: “Well, people don’t want to lose their jobs and they fear for their lives and the lives of their families.” And some think they can run away to Ecuador and other foreign ports. Seems to me the natives of those countries will delight in taking out Mr. America and absorb his holdings.
So that’s my new perch: exposing any who discourage the fight. They do not see their own willingness to be slaves.
Totally agree , I always said they will not just give us our liberty and freedom back its going to take force . We have a lot of cowards in this country especially in the so call patriot movement . Oh yea and how did we get to the point where people say we dont need violence when thats all this criminal government use on us. The warrior culture has been wipe away.
Ditto that, Deon and Galen. Murder, attempted murder, treason and genocide of US and our families and countrymen. What more reason to wanna string up these monsters and use their damn heads for soccer balls? Apparently, their fear and cowardice or indoctrination has castrated them.
I surmise those calling for non violence is due to not fully comprehending that the violence required is for the enforcement of our Bill of Rights. That 2nd Article is precisely why it’s there; to throw off tyrants so we can live according to our law in peace and justice among ourselves.
Thanks for bringing that up, Katie; I should have included it. Hardly any of them, even those who think they’re “the tip of the spear” are speaking of The Bill of Rights. I think we’re putting the heat on now. They better, or else, they’re part of the problem, i.e. aiding the enemy.
YW. Being on the outside and looking into these people’s words of not resorting to violence, I believe they see the criminality and it pisses them off, yet they don’t wan’t to react out of sheer anger. Now if they actually knew they’d be justified in taking that anger to a fight because the Bill of Rights provides that justification, they’d not be promoting non violence. It’s that simple. I’m always reminded when Henry says that we are justified in our actions to take this to hot war with the enemy because of the Bill of Rights.
Thx Galen and comments too.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we the people would all come out in some critical mass and shut down and take over the system and restore our republic mostly peacefully and bring to justice and hang in public all the traitors! (All while singing Kumbaya)
All fkn fantasy, to even fathom that these psychopathic, globalist, Satanist maggot mammon loving Kike run pedophiles whackjobs will ever stand down and relinquish all that they have stolen and keep secret, like the tech and regenerative sciences……….Ain’t gonna ever happen, AND
Not without Blood!
Nice fantasy though…
I mean the NWO is in Live action Motion right now as we type this stuff and they ain’t gonna slow down, cause they have proven, they can completely make the majority of the walking dead public succumb to Unlawful Mandates without having their asses handed to them, that is the reality.
So when they stage the next big shooting and then do a Australian style “buyback” tell me how many weak scum will actually give um up, many I think.
Until finally they will have to face those of us who will engage them for any such thing, let alone this push for Mandatory Vaxxing…this can only end in one way, and the NWO Knows this; and so exactly does all of these well paid shills who refrain from ever saying this “On their Programs”, usually it is just a money making thing for most, they don’t voice it, cause they’ll lose sponsors and income, ala A.J.
Fk um all & DTTNO eternal……………