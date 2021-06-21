What I’m Seeing

Now and then I check in with other Internet radio shows just to see what’s being covered and/or promoted. Lately I am astounded at the level of gate-keeping I am witnessing. And I don’t mean about Jewish bankers, or the horror of cruel and sadistic Satanism at the top of most governments, or any of the other atrocities the MSM hides from viewers. No, these hosts are ready to speak about all that, willing to go the distance exposing who’s doing what, but the gate-keeping is about what happens when they address their ideas for solution. Sad to say, it ain’t about being locked and loaded.

Over and over and over again I hear, “We’re not calling for any violence.” I know I’ve mentioned this before and am sorry to repeat it, but it’s gotten so widespread that it’s becoming unavoidable and necessary to address. Those who stop short at that place and do not acknowledge the inevitable fight ahead must be called out, exposed as deserters. Unless I’m missing something, it is only at The Trenches that I hear the call to battle, to be armed and ready, to be prepped and prepared, to understand it’s a them or us situation, to understand they want us dead.

Some will tell you to have plenty of food and other supplies. Some will tell you to take a stand, to speak up, and the really ignorant or complicit will tell you to “write your representatives.” Good lord, yes, some are still back there?!! I send whatever comments I can about the 75% who are ready to get the job done, ready to put their lives on the line for liberty, but I get back responses like: “Well, people don’t want to lose their jobs and they fear for their lives and the lives of their families.” And some think they can run away to Ecuador and other foreign ports. Seems to me the natives of those countries will delight in taking out Mr. America and absorb his holdings.

So that’s my new perch: exposing any who discourage the fight. They do not see their own willingness to be slaves.