What in the world is actually going on? Document reveals plans, step by step.

Here is a youtube video by Dana Ashlie showing just a fraction of the extent of this GLOBAL-COUP, and one of the Rockefeller documents (which we have already posted) that show the step by step enactment of it.

WARNING: I was so f’n furious by time I was just 5 ~ 6 minutes into it, I had to keep taking breaks or I was going to explode!

The first half of this video is Ashlie showing video clips from countries all over the world of how this Global-Coup is being executed in each country,… which are almost all the same,.. COMPLETE Tyranny! Enforced by the threat of violence, or in many cases the actual beating of people into submission!

The second half of this video, she goes into the Rockefeller Foundations Blue-print for this called: “Scenarios For The Future Of Technology and International Development”,.. which is a typical global government disguise word salad for: Operation Global Enslavement!”

It is difficult to watch this without your blood pressure hitting a maximum, but watch it you should, feeling DEEP and POWERFUL ANGER, you should!,.. and get your mind accustomed to the idea they are NOT going to back down this time, they do intend to push this Global-Enslavement, they do intend to push the micro-chipping and FORCED VACCINATIONS, and the THE ONLY WAY TO STOP IT IS,.. DIRECT CONFRONTATION, EXTREME VIOLENCE, AND ARRESTING THE SURVIVING TRAITORS,TRYING, & HANGING ALL THESE PERFIDIOUS FILTH BAGS TO FREE OURSELVES, AND OUR CHILDREN OF THEM!!

AT THIS POINT – SINCE THEY ARE STEALING OUR FREEDOMS BY FORCE, THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO GAIN OUR FREEDOMS BACK,… EXCEPT TO TAKE IT BY FORCE!

God Speed To All My Fellow Americans, Patriots, Fighters, and those that support our fighters!

JD – US Marine Fighting Against Global Enslavement!