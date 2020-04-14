What Is a Deepfake? Let This Unsettling Video of Jennifer Lawrence With Steve Buscemi’s Face Show You

Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, misinformation and social-media hoaxes are about to get a lot weirder. For the past couple of years, deepfake technology, which uses machine learning to manipulate videos, has been getting more and more realistic in appearance.

How realistic? Freelance journalist Mikael Thalen plumbed the depths of deepfake videos online and found one that featured a mashup of two actors, Jennifer Lawrence and Steve Buscemi. On Twitter, Thalen shared the video, which shows Lawrence speaking at the Golden Globes, only with Buscemi’s face.

I've gone down a black hole of the latest DeepFakes and this mashup of Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Lawrence is a sight to behold pic.twitter.com/sWnU8SmAcz — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) January 29, 2019

