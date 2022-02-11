What Is Now Known About Batches

Paul Stramer – by Ann Von Reitz
We now know that the various batches of bio weaponized Common Cold Virus contained different components and represented different levels of toxicity, which give rise to specific results.
So, depending on which batch of vaccine the victims received, they could die outright within a short period of time, develop myocarditis, cancer, AIDS, Blood Coagulation Factor Disease (causes heart attacks, strokes, and COPD) , chronic inflammatory diseases, or neurological diseases.
All these vaccine results are far more dangerous and damaging than any of the over 240 naturally occurring corona viruses — and interestingly, none of the vaccine batches tested from the various manufacturers contained any coronavirus at all.
The UK Government is even more quietly offering settlement payments to preclude claims from vaccinated individuals in the future.
Large oil companies and defense contractors and Silicon Valley corporations are already having their Personnel Departments identify those who took the injections and have ordered those departments to plan for replacement of those people over the next three to five years.
It is now clear that this entire scheme began in Britain, migrated to America via British-connected individuals and institutions, and from America, to China via illegal investment activities. It is also clear that the roots of this debacle began in Britain as far back as the Boer War and were carried forward by British Eugenicists and their organizations, notably, the Pirbright Institute, Wellcome Trust, and Pilgrims Society.
It was all coordinated by the British Corporation SERCO, which has been illegally issuing criminal patents and mis-administering the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Major players in this debacle, all connected by interlocking directorates, incorporation relationships, and patents include:
The Rose Law Firm of Little Rock, Arkansas
Hillary Rodham Clinton
The Pirbright Institute
The Wellcome Trust
The Pilgrims Society
Harvard University
Duke University
Bill and Melinda Gates
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The American Medical Association
The United States Department of Defense, Inc.
DOD, INC.
SERCO. INC.
Pfizer,Inc.
Moderna, Inc.
Astrazeneca, Inc.
Johnson and Johnson, Inc.
World Health Organization, Inc. (WHO, INC.)
United States Department of Health and Social Services, Inc.
World Bank
NIH
NIAID
Anthony Fauci
Charles Lieber
Ralph Baric
Et Alia….
All of this has been confirmed by experimental results, laboratory analysis, numerous historical whistleblower testimonies and speeches given by people who had first-hand knowledge as far back as 1969 and ever afterward, and by current day whistleblowers having first-hand knowledge who have come forward and been formally deposed as part of our pursuit of criminal charges against these corporations and their officers.
The elitist, class conscious, caste system of British Society has gone stark raving mad. The Nazi-sympathizers among the British Royals even during World War II are well-known and documented. And the Nazis themselves were Eugenicists who participated in and promoted concentration camps and medical “experiments” modelled after Lord Pirbright’s actions against the Dutch POW’s of the Boer Wars.
We also have the power to allow the court’s jurisdiction to extend to the US and the USA, which are both dependent sovereignties.