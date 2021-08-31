What Is Really Happening to America?

Aug 30, 2021

Follow the money.

Please read the following links for clarification.

WEF 2021:

“Obviously, the era linked with attempts to build a centralized and unipolar world order has ended. To be honest, this era did not even begin. A mere attempt was made in this direction, but this, too, is now history. The essence of this monopoly ran counter to our civilization’s cultural and historical diversity.” ~ Vladimir Putin, World Economic Forum, 2021 READ FULL ADDRESS HERE: