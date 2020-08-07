What it Takes to be a Hong Kong Frontline Protester





August 6, 2020

“Joe” shares his experience as a frontline protester in Hong Kong and how he prepares for demonstrations, which have grown violent. “Joe” has been protesting against his government since June 2019 and has asked to remain anonymous in this interview.

This was filmed before Hong Kong’s national law went into effect on June 30th, 2020. This national law is imposed by China and criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers in Hong Kong, threatening their sovereignty.