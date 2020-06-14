Jun 13, 2020
As scientists race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, large shipping companies are already ramping up their capabilities to deliver more than a billion vaccines. It is a massive logistical undertaking, requiring precise temperatures and fast planes.
3 thoughts on “What It Will Take To Distribute A Coronavirus Vaccine To The Masses”
“While the world watches, waits and prays for a solution to our covid crisis.”
Hmm, funny, I’m not!
Lead for lead, shot for shot.
Crock of shit
You forgot to show the firepower necessary to distribute it to the People.
You’re gonna need a bigger boat. A lot bigger boat and a whole lot more bags to put our trash(your operatives) in.