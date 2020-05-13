Impressed with #Israel's efforts to defeat #COVID19. Our countries are united, not only by our shared values, but also by our shared determination to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. We will face all threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together. pic.twitter.com/t0kgzz7j5t
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 13, 2020
One big fat target.
Countless people have lost everything, worked all their lives to build something, because of this?
Truly a cowardly, illegal act by traitors who want it all, while screwing the ones who gave everything to give us all a better life.
This was done only for 1% of the population to control the rest, so many have been conned who believed this could never happen in America.
Even more amazing to me is how only a precious few sites such as ours fight everyday to reverse this shit. Each day we get a little closer to waking up the masses, slow but sure.
Americas Bill Of Rights Is The Supreme Law, It Will Be Reinstated. It Must Be Or We Are All Dead.