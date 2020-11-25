Nov 24, 2020
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world. You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty. You are complicit in murder.
5 thoughts on “What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns”
He’s correct!
Yeah, he sure is, this is why city living will kill you. Need to get into the open, grow your own, etc etc, etc,…
I feel bad for the children and seniors in the cities..
Soon, cash will no longer work, so if you have loose cash saved, it will be worthless, thats next..
Then, when you try and use it,or turn it in for some kind of credit they are going to ask you where you got it.
What I told the nurse at the county Health Dept. when she ‘dismissed’ the information I was trying to provide, ‘when this is all over people will have to explain their complicity in this fraud’
Nuremberg trials motherfckers!
Do you remember it?
( apparently not eh?)
Man, I seem to have the same issue coming up for me over and over again.
@6:02 – 6:22 — “All we have to do is disobey.”
I’m all for disobeying unlawful demands, but here we hear nothing about arming up and being willing to physically fight tyrants. This is that infamous stop-point where so many decide to take their stance.
Regarding Corbett (and I just gotta repeat myself), I don’t think he’s locked and loaded.
Whoever stops at that point abandons those who live with head on chopping block. Deserters, no? No?
.