What Price Allied Propaganda?

Video Rebel’s Blog

3 million Americans starved to death during the 1930s. World War II ended death by starvation in America. But what if there were another way to end a Depression without going to war and killing 58 million people after the other side tried to surrender?

My plan is to undo the war propaganda and then to explain the alternatives. We were plagued by starvation in the 1920s in Germany as hyperinflation was one way to cancel Unpayable Debts and by starvation in the 1930s in America which was caused by Debt Cancellation in bankruptcy courts and in foreclosures.

We are now facing Helicopter Money worldwide. This cancels debt. It worked in Germany but with disastrous consequences. Let me briefly unwind some old WW II propaganda and then proceed to the solution discharging Unpayable Debts without extreme violence.

A few points: 1) There were according to the World Almanac 800,000 more Jews alive in 1950 than in 1940.

2) In march of 1939 Admiral Canaris, head of Abwehr, and General Beck, Chief of Military Staff, sent two officers to London offering to arrest Hitler to stop the war. His Majesty’s Jewish Government decided killing 58 million people after the other side had offered to surrender was the right thing to do.

3) Has anyone read Harry Elmer Barnes? The Japanese Emperor offered to surrender to FDR in 1936 but was denied.

4) Father Coghlan was a strong supporter of FDR until he was severely disappointed after the election. 3 million Americans starved to death during the 1930s. There were only 123 million Americans in 1929.

Why did so many Americans needlessly die in such a horrible manner (starvation)? It goes back to Woodrow Wilson and the Federal Reserve Bank which was created in 1913. The Federal Reserve Bank is privately owned. The system allows the Bankers to charge us interest on money they created out of nothing. That transfers wealth from workers to Bankers.

President Lincoln created Greenbacks which were non-interest bearing. If we had Greenbacks today, we would not have $23.6 trillion in national debt and be paying $12 billion a week in “fictional interest” every week to Bankers. The other problem area of our Federal Reserve system is that in the past banks were allowed to lend out ten dollars for every dollar on deposit.This makes bad loans very likely. After 1929 the Money Supply contracted 31% as Unpayable Bad Debts were cancelled in bankruptcy court and in foreclosures. If we had 100% money as advocated by Irving Fisher, we could have avoided the Great Depression. 100% money means that the US Treasury creates all printed money without interest and all checking account as well. That is what Father Coghlan understood.

Because we support monetary reform and banking reform to abolish Depressions, it does not mean we are all Nazis.

We could cancel hundreds of trillions of dollars in Unpayable Debts painlessly by arresting the Bankers and seizing their assets using the trillions they stole from us to fund Debt Cancellation.

Bankers are quite evil. Maybe more so than Nazis as the Holocaust as an historical event no longer seems tenable. There were 150 British engineers working at Auschwitz helping to maintain the machinery that made German uniforms, turned coal into gasoline for the German military and made synthetic rubber . There were many claims made during the war which are too embarrassing for Holocaust true believers to repeat to a modern audience. Witnesses said they would walk into the gas chambers without gas masks and gloves walk into a room full of cyanide gas and pull out dead bodies. Not possible. Zyklon B was thrown into a room to kill people. But these canisters do nothing below 50 degrees F. I saw a YouTube video of men in a concrete block room that was unheated and cold. The canister of Zyklon gas harmed no one.

There was a claim that thousands of Jews died by being burned alive in pits at Auschwitz. But Auschwitz was near a swamp. Has anyone ever dug a well near a swamp? The OSS took air photos of Auschwitz. No smoke was coming out of the crematory during the day. No open pits. All lies.

I am tired of last century’s propaganda. These lies are meant to stop us from having a non-interest bearing currency like the Greenbacks or Britain’s Bradbury pound of WW I. They are meant to stop us from have 100% money. We have worldwide Helicopter Money (except for Putin’s Russia.) 2021 does not look good. Think how much progress we could make if we gave up all this WW II Allied propaganda.

Video Rebel’s Blog