What school pupils can expect when they receive their flu nasal spray this autumn.





Sep 18, 2020

Our school nurses will look different this year when they visit primary school pupils to give them the annual flu vaccine nasal spray.

Instead of wearing normal clothes, they will be wearing scrubs and personal protective equipment (PPE), such as a mask and face visor.

This is in line with national Covid-19 infection prevention guidance.

As the PPE significantly alters the nurses’ appearance and may be off-putting, we have produced a show and tell video to help familiarise the children with the new arrangements.