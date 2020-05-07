This is what returning to school will look like in Quebec on May 19th. My friends there have decided not to return their kids because they have at least one parent working from home. I would make the same decision under these conditions.
One thought on “What school will look like”
This isn’t a school, it’s a detention center. Shut ’em all down forever!