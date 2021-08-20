What Shall We Do With The Tyranny We Are Faced With?

NC Renegade – by Wes Rhinier

I have struggled to find the words to write an article as of late. I don’t know what else there is left for me to say. It seems we are destined to just wait for the inevitable collapse of our society. Will we fight?

Everybody wants us to win this battle and there is going to be a war, a war between brothers, between families, between friends. There will be much tragedy in this Civil War/Revolution. So I understand the reluctance to speak out, or act.

We know who we are. It is our time to stand against this darkness, this evil. It’s why we were born. It is time for us to be the warriors we have trained to be, that we know we are. It is time to quit sitting idly by and watching evil gain ground while the world burns.

This isn’t someone else’s war, it’s our war, no one is coming to save us. It’s all up to us. I personally have exhausted all peaceful means. I have tried to work within the system and do the right things to no avail. Not everyone will be war fighters, I understand that, but I will not participate in this “voting” farce that so many seem to think can get us out this mess come next year. For those of you who have been sharpening your swords and don’t know what time it is, I can’t show you the clock.

This is going to be the greatest war the world has ever seen. It is going to make all other wars pale in comparison. Honestly, I just wanted to be left alone. I wanted to raise my family in peace. Sadly, that is not to be. This other side, they hate us with every fiber of their being, and they want us dead. Well, the feeling is now mutual.

Prepare yourselves for what is to come. Fear not, for we are on the right side of History and when we win this, we will get to write the History Books.

Time is short, but it is time to fight. It is time to rid the world of communism.

This War will never be forgotten, nor will the heroes who secure freedom for the future generations.

It is time to Declare Our Independence from this Tyranny we are faced with.

Have Faith Gentlemen. May God Have Mercy On Us All.

Wes

