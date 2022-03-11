“What the F*ck are You Going to Do Next Month with… Milk Cost $11?” — Truck Driver’s Rant on Soaring Gas Prices Goes Viral

A truck diver in Tennessee was outraged while filling his semi-truck as gasoline prices have soared to record highs.
In a viral video, a truck driver was seen complaining over the soaring gas prices to fill a semi-truck. He forewarned what will happen in the next coming months.
“You f*ckers want a reality check? I’m gonna give you a reality check. $1,052 to fill a semi-truck in Tennessee. It is currently right now, $5.15 a gallon,” the man clarified.
“What the f*ck are you going to do next month with your gallon of milk cost $11? Because you hear that [pointing to the truck], that’s the only way to get milk,” he explained.
“Reefer units, refrigerated trailers, it ain’t like you’re going to do without. You all going to wake the f*ck up,” he said.
Via @dc_draino (Warning: Explicit language)
The average gas price soared to $4.318 overnight for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.
It’s another Biden record! We did it Joe!