What To Do? Replace Biden? Kill Trump?

David Rothkopf was the CEO of Kissinger Associates. He wrote Superclass in which he said the world is run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. Imagine their thoughts of disgust at 2020. Biden stopped that crazy man Bernie Sanders but Biden is clearly not up to the task. Joe can no longer read from a teleprompter for even just a minute without his mind wandering. His campaign days are over. So what’s next for Mr Globalist?

Let me emphasize that the decisions to be made will be made by the 30 Families and not by you and me until the Dollar Dies and we survive long enough to take over whatever remains of their government.

I want to present moves and counter moves by the Democrats and by Trump supporters available for the next 60 days. The Democrats at this point represent the Deep State, Big Pharma, the Banks, Antifa, BLM and professional politicians. I almost named Republicans as their opponents but the Trump campaign is still being sabotaged by the more corrupt Deep State war mongering elements of his party.

Make No Mistake whoever wins in November will be a Zionist. The Jewish Lobby has again guaranteed that your only choice is between which of their two hard core Zionists you prefer.

Joe Biden is sinking fast in the polls. For the first time in American history the candidate receiving his party’s nomination went down in the polls while his nominating convention was still on the air. Maybe the Viewers did not like the riots on their local TV news and what they saw at the DNC convention.

I would like to point out one major difference between the Kennedy-Nixon 1960 campaign and today. In 1960 JFK went to Detroit on Labor Day to start his campaign with a rousing speech to fire up the unionized auto workers. Not today. The Democrats shipped all those jobs overseas giving General Motors a generous subsidy to make American jobs disappear.

Kamala Harris is the obvious first choice despite the fact that she was extremely unpopular in the primaries. The Democrats could issue a statement saying Joe Biden was injured in a fall and then whisk him away to a secluded recovery hospital that caters to the Uber Rich. But explaining the demise of Ms Harris’s candidacy would be a problem.

Kamala Harris is a great choice for Republicans. Let her campaign for 2 weeks or so and then release what they have obviously been researching but not yet publicizing. I saw the following on a FOX News clip. Tucker Carlson had a guest, author Peter Schweizer, who accused Kamala Harris of covering up hundreds of cases of child sexual abuse of young boys by 40 priests in return for campaign contributions from friends of the Catholic church while she was District Attorney in San Francisco. That will not go over outside of a North American Man Boy Love Association meeting. Nambla wants to lower the age of consent to 7 years. Their motto is “Eight is too late.” Not a winning campaign strategy anywhere. This information is in Peter Schweizer’s new book Profiles in Corruption and was written up in Breitbart. He is an editor over there so the RNC is aware of him and his polemic.

The Democrats need an excuse to pass by Kamala to an already known person like John Kerry, Andrew Cuomo or Hillary. Ditching Biden will be embarrassing but dropping Kamala will be mortifying and finding a well known Black woman to replace her will be difficult.

In the case of Hillary replacing Biden, the Republicans should do nothing but count their blessings as she is toxic.

Andrew Cuomo for some reason is popular with rank and file Democrats. What the Republicans should do is to prepare a class action wrongful death lawsuit against Governor Cuomo for sending infected patients into nursing homes. I am sure their operatives could gather video taped testimonies of very cute children of all races and creeds who can cry on camera saying what a bad man the governor was for killing their grandmother. She was ever so kind. The lawsuit might not fly but those videos will go viral. Trump supporters could explain that only 6% of all covid deaths were from the coronavirus alone meaning that the most vulnerable were those in nursing homes. And conversely, the rest of us who do not have an average of 2.6 other conditions should never have gone into lockdown. That is assuming the Democrats, Big Pharma and the Deep State did not restrict access to Hydroxychloroquine and zinc.

The next best known candidate would be John Kerry who was mentioned by Catherine Austin Fitts as part of a Kerry-Romney replacement dream ticket for Biden. John Kerry aided and abetted Al Qaeda and Isis immediately prior to their invasion of Iraq in June of 2014 which is treason because Al Qaeda is blamed for 911. John Kerry was Secretary of State in June of 2014 when he gave hundreds of vehicles built to Green Beret specifications to Al Nusra which originated as Al Qaeda of Syria and has since changed its name to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (“Front for the Conquest of the Levant”).

Al Nusra then traded its trucks to ISIS which originated as Al Qaeda of Iraq. On June 4, 2014 ISIS invaded Anbar province of Iraq taking the city of Mosul. The Obama administration refused to deliver jets to Iraq that they had already paid for. The Obama administration also refused to use air power to attack that long and exposed convoy of trucks driving along an open road in broad daylight. This could be considered treason on several levels.

AL Nusra and ISIS are both Al Qaeda fronts. Al Qaeda is blamed officially for the killing of 3,000 Americans on 911. I don’t think Osama did 911. But the courts would follow the administration and say he was guilty so why would aiding and abetting AL Qaeda not be considered a betrayal? If I were a Trump operative, I would get a list of every serviceman who died in Anbar province sine June of 2014. Then put his name and hometown on a video to be released 48 hours after Kerry receives the nomination.

The Democrats are not the only players. The Democrat mayors and governors have given free reign to thugs from BLM and Antifa to destroy cities. The Kenosha riots are on local TV in Wisconsin. Kamala Harris and Biden staffers helped to raise $35 million to bail out rioters in Minnesota but unfortunately for the Democrats they used that money to bail out murderers and rapists as well as arsonists. The Democrats can write off Wisconsin and maybe even Minnesota and Michigan.

Trump has shot forward in the polls since the rioting and arson began. Antifa and BLM are being paid to riot by Globalist Bankers. Their goal is to launch a Civil War 2.0 in America. Probably because they know an economic collapse is coming in 2021 though I should hedge my bets and say in 2021 or 2022 and maybe as late as 2024. But given long range weather forecasting that I trust, we will likely have catastrophic worldwide food shortages by winter 2024. We are talking about Nationwide Food Riots in the US and, as I have said elsewhere, a 60% decline in the value of wages and pensions within 24 months.

That $20 an hour after taxes job could soon be paying less than $8 an hour.

A Trump assassination could not possibly advance the position of the 30 Families. At this point, the Globalists are dedicated to asset stripping your pensions and stealing tens of trillions from the taxpayers. Dr Mark Skidmore repeated his claim that the Globalists are selling trillions of dollars in US Treasury bonds and pocketing that money in their very Deep Pockets. They are likely buying up food with money they stole from you. And will gladly sell that food back to you next year at 3 times the price.

The Globalists (meaning the 30 Families who support a One World Dictatorship run by them) have invested in all those riots. Starting September 17 they will allow Ad-Busters to start a 50 day siege of the White House. On election day the Democrats will have an army of lawyers challenge the election results. This is a push to Civil War. The Bankers know we are entering the Greatest Depression in world history at a time when Global Cooling will produce a famine. Not good.

The Globalists would be better off letting Trump win and allowing him to deal with mass starvation. What is the alternative? Kill Trump and ignite pure rage at them at a time when millions of Americans will soon literally be starving to death. ATF recently said there are 423 million guns in America including 17 million AR-15s. The Guardian said there are more than 7 million gun owners in the US who have 40 or more guns each. Millions more guns are being sold because people fear violence due to police funding cuts and BLM/Antifa rioters being let out of jail by local Democrats.

Getting Americans angry just before you cut their wages and pension 60% might not be a good move.

Back in the early years of the Bush II administration, an article ran in the Huffington Post which was subsequently discussed on the syndicated Leftist radio program Democracy Now. It described a Continuity of Government plan to round up 8 million Americans and to hold them without trial. Plans like that by Globalists, Bankers and the 30 Families are the reason why Americans will never surrender their guns.

At this point I think the 30 Families and their Minions would be better off just preparing to go under ground and emerging after a few billion poor people die of famine, violence and the yet to be released vaccines and plagues. No point in going out of your way to offend men who already despise you, especially if they own 50 caliber Barrett rifles. Google says this: “A . 50 BMG bullet fired into you can rip off your arms, legs, head, etc. … 50 BMG creates a temporary wound cavity LARGER than the average adult male human’s torso, meaning if you were shot in the chest, anywhere within 1 mile from the gun, you’d likely be ripped in half.” Not wise to anger these people whilst you are stealing their food and their pensions, cutting their wages 60% and robbing their government by the tens of trillions of dollars.

